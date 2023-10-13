The Georgia Bulldogs haven't moved from the No. 1 team in the country in the AP Top 25 with a 6-0 start to the year as they'll face Vanderbilt in an SEC on CBS showdown on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off their best conference game of the season with a 51-13 victory over Kentucky in an SEC on CBS contest last week. Vanderbilt has struggled since 2019 in SEC affairs, going 3-33 over that span.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 56. Before you make any Vanderbilt vs. Georgia picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Saturday's game can also be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has dialed in on Georgia vs. Vanderbilt and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia:

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread: Georgia -31.5

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 56 points

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks: See picks here



Georgia vs. Vanderbilt streaming: Paramount+

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs finally reminded the college football world why they are the No. 1 team in America. Georgia covered the spread for the first time this season in its 51-13 win over No. 20 Kentucky last week. Georgia is 6-0 despite a 1-4-1 record ATS. But after outgaining Kentucky, 608-183, last week, the Bulldogs squad SEC football fans have expected to see from Week 1 seems to be emerging.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champs, has scored at least 45 points in four of six games this season. The Bulldogs have the best passing offense in the SEC, averaging 349.7 yards per game as orchestrated by Carson Beck. The fourth-year junior took over for Stetson Bennett this season and the offense hasn't slowed down. Beck is completing 73.5% of his passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. Vanderbilt is allowing 324.5 passing yards on an 81.8 completion percentage over its last two SEC games. The Georgia passing offense could be too much for Vanderbilt to keep up with. See picks at SportsLine.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores are going to need a miraculous effort to defeat Georgia, but they don't need to be perfect to cover a 31.5-point spread. Georgia has been at least a two-score favorite in each of its first three SEC matchups, yet they trailed in the second half in two of those three games. Vanderbilt is averaging 21 points per game in three SEC contests this season, scoring at least 14 points in every game. Georgia has allowed at least 13 points in all three SEC games and if the Commodores can find the end zone a few times, they could be able to keep this within a three or four-score game and cover the spread.

Georgia's struggles ATS this season also bring hope for Vanderbilt. The Commodores' three SEC losses this season have come by an average of 19.3 points against strong programs in Kentucky, Missouri and Florida. They've shown enough offense, led by a true WR1 in Will Sheppard, who has at least 87 yards in four of his last five games. Sheppard has eight touchdowns this year and if he can break some big plays, Vanderbilt can keep this score close enough and add to Georgia's ATS woes. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out, and don't forget to stream on Paramount+.