Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 run

No. 3 Georgia opens its season with a conference game for the first time since 1995 when the Bulldogs visit Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. The SEC opener should provide a good barometer of whether Georgia's national championship aspirations are legitimate. The Commodores made a bowl game last season for the second time in three years, and they scored at least 28 points in their last five games. But with blue-chip talent all over the field, the Bulldogs enter as 23.5-point road favorites in the latest Georgia vs. Vanderbilt odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 57.5. Before you make any Georgia vs. Vanderbilt picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model enters the first full weekend of the 2019 season on a blistering 49-29 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Miami (+7) covering against No. 8 Florida in the season opener and hit the under. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt. We can tell you it's going under, but it also has an extremely strong against the spread pick that's hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model is well aware Georgia rolled to a 45-14 win on its last visit to Nashville, and that the Bulldogs have won 21 of the past 24 meetings. There's no chance Georgia will take this game lightly since Vandy is an SEC foe and the Bulldogs are smarting from their dismal finish to last season. After going 11-1 during the regular season, Georgia lost a heartbreaking SEC Championship Game to Alabama before stumbling against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia put up 37.9 points per game last year and returns star quarterback Jake Fromm and dynamic running back D'Andre Swift, but the Bulldogs' defense is just as stout. Senior nose guard Julian Rochester anchors a front four that should disrupt Vanderbilt's offensive line all night.

But just because the Bulldogs have cruised in this matchup two straight years doesn't mean they'll cover the Georgia vs. Vanderbilt spread on Saturday.

It's unclear whether graduate transfer Riley Neal or Deuce Wallace will start at quarterback for Vanderbilt, but either can rely on a strong ground game and some elite receiving weapons. Tight end Jared Pinkney, a first-team All-SEC preseason selection, caught 50 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns last year while wideout Kalija Lipscomb returns after making 87 grabs for 916 yards and nine scores. They'll test a Georgia defense that gave up 31.5 points per game in losing its final two games last year.

Vanderbilt closed last season on a 5-1 ATS run, and the Commodores also have covered their last five SEC games.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Georgia? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Georgia spread to back, all from the advanced computer model on a 49-29 run on college football picks.