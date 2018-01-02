Georgia's Nick Chubb, Sony Michel surpass FBS rushing record in Rose Bowl win

Georgia's epic Rose Bowl win in overtime over Oklahoma was highlighted by a monster performance from Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who both played absolutely stellar games to keep Georgia on-pace with one of the most prolific offenses in the country. The result? A 54-48 win and a trot into the record books, as Chubb and Michel's 326 combined rushing yards put them at 8,259 career rushing yards -- surpassing Eric Dickerson and Craig James' FBS record of 8,192.

It was a ridiculous performance for the two. It felt, as it often has, like either of them could break off a huge run any time they touched the ball. As it were, they averaged about 13 yards per carry, and for a large portion of the game the duo was right around 20 yards per carry. They had five touchdowns, and Michel actually disappeared for a large stretch of the game after fumbling in the third quarter on a play that the Sooners would score on.

For his career, Chubb is averaging 6.4 yards per carry, while Michel is at 6.1. Chubb has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons except for 2015 (in which he played only six games and still hit 747 yards on eight yards per carry), whereas Michel has done it in 2015 and 2017.

2017 feels like the fitting culmination of a ridiculous career for these two. Chubb is second in Georgia history in rushing yards, with 4,744 yards -- trailing only Herschel Walker's 5,259. Michel is third in school history 3,515 yards -- a stat that's crazier considering he had only 410 yards as a freshman.

Georgia will play in the national title game in Atlanta on Dec. 7, where it will need one more massive game out of the two to beat Alabama. Auburn gave the blueprint to beating Alabama in its Iron Bowl win this year. The Tigers' 49 rushes was tied for the most the Alabama defense dealt with all season (with Mississippi State, who also gave the Tide a scare). It's a tall order against an Alabama run defense that was first in the country, giving up just 2.7 yards per carry, but Chubb and Michel have room for one last dance as Georgia tries to close out its season on the best note possible.