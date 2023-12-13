NC State has landed a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall, who is entering his sixth and final season of NCAA eligibility in 2024 after a prolific run with the Chanticleers. McCall passed for more than 10,000 yards in five seasons at Coastal Carolina and was named Sun Belt Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons from 2020-22.

McCall started in the Chanticleers' first seven games this season, the program's first under coach Tim Beck following Jamey Chadwell's departure for Liberty, before suffering a season-ending injury. McCall finished his abbreviated season passing for 1,919 yards and 10 touchdowns against six interceptions, rushing for an additional 48 yards and a touchdown. He left Coastal Carolina with 10,005 yards and 88 touchdowns passing for his career, plus 1,113 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing.

McCall now heads to an NC State program that finished regular season 9-3 and third in the ACC standings (6-2) despite enduring a quarterback carousel in 2023. Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong began the year as the Wolfpack's starter before MJ Morris took over midseason, only for Morris to then shut himself down for the season in early November to preserve a redshirt. Armstrong subsequently returned to the starting role as NC State ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack concludes their season against Kansas State on Dec. 28 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

McCall looks to end career on high note

McCall's decision to transfer wasn't a complete surprise given that he tested the transfer portal waters following Chadwell's departure last offseason. While he gave it another go-around with the Chanticleers, McCall's production dipped in 2023 amid the regime change, even before the season-ending injury. McCall was pacing for the lowest passing touchdown total of his career, and his six interceptions came after he committed nine across the previous four seasons.

It's a given that NC State will have a new Week 1 starting quarterback in 2024 with Armstrong out of eligibility after the 2023 campaign. The question now is whether it will be McCall or Morris who emerges as QB1 next season in Raleigh, North Carolina. While Morris flashed during his stint as the starter this season, McCall is the far more experienced signal-caller with 40 collegiate starts under his belt. Morris, meanwhile, has only appeared in nine games with four starts to show.

McCall's success with Coastal Carolina peaked across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He quarterbacked the Chanticleers to a Sun Belt co-championship in 2020, passing for 2,488 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for a career-high 596 yards and seven touchdowns. He then threw for a career-high 2,873 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021, plus 290 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Amid a change of scenery, McCall now has a chance to return to that level of production and end his collegiate career on a high note.