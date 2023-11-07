NC State quarterback MJ Morris will take a redshirt for the remainder of the 2023 season, according to 247Sports. The sophomore was named the starter under center after a Week 5 loss to Louisville and holds a 3-1 record in four games since. If he wants to maintain his redshirt eligibility, he cannot appear in another game this season.

Morris' decision is surprising after NC State coach Dave Doeren sang Morris' praises during his Monday media availability.

"He's comfortable. He throws a catchable ball," Doeren said. "He's tough. The game continues to slow down for him. There's little things within routes where you see something in a coverage and maybe you can help yourself with your eyes on things like that. It is a game that requires so much. The more you play it, the better you get. He's 3-1 as a starter. He's really worked hard. I know he'll continue to grow and get better."

Morris recently led the Wolfpack to pivotal wins against Clemson -- giving NC State its second "Textile Bowl" win since 2012 -- and Miami, keeping their hopes partially alive for an ACC Championship Game berth. In his four appearances, Morris completed 63 of his passes for 713 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. He threw three touchdowns and had just one interception in the Clemson and Miami victories.

Is Morris gearing up for a transfer?

Upon news of Morris planning to end his season and preserve the year of eligibility, many believed it may have been part of a larger plan to eventually transfer out of the program. That doesn't seem to be the case, at least for now, as Morris' father was quick to shoot down the possibility and reaffirm that his son is committed to staying with the Wolfpack.

"No one said he is leaving the program," Eddie Morris told WRAL. "Nobody said he is leaving the program. If he would have left the program, he would have left in January and he would have left in May. He had plenty of options."

All eyes on Armstrong

Morris stepping aside opens the door for former Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong to return to a starting role. He entered the year as NC State's starter and was first off the bench through five games. 247Sports reports that Armstrong took first-team reps for the Wolfpack during Tuesday's practice.

Armstrong struggled in his limited starting time. He was ultimately benched after completing just 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 112 yards and two interceptions in a 13-10 loss to Louisville. That marked his second game in five opportunities with at least two interceptions. NC State held a 3-2 record with Armstrong running the show.

Maybe Armstrong took the opportunity to work on his game. He certainly has history in NC State's offensive system after building a proven track record with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. The two made magic at Virginia in 2021 as Armstrong finished fourth in the country with 4,449 yards passing while conducting the ACC's most prolific air attack. Though the chemistry between quarterback and a familiar play caller didn't develop through NC State's first five games, Armstrong now has the opportunity to lead the 6-3 Wolfpack to their second nine-win regular season in the past three years.