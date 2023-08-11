The NC State Wolfpack will be honoring one of the biggest legends in program history this season. On Friday, the school announced that it will induct former linebacker and legendary NFL head coach Bill Cowher into its Ring of Honor.

Cowher played linebacker at NC State from 1975-78, under head coaches Lou Holtz and Bo Rein, and he is seventh all-time with 371 career tackles. His 195 tackles in the 1978 campaign still stand as a single-season school record.

The Wolfpack will honor Cowher with a ceremony before their game against Louisville on Friday, Sept. 29.

"What a tremendous honor it is to be inducted to the Ring Of Honor in Carter-Finley Stadium," Cowher said in a statement. "It is a legendary list of past honorees. I came to NC State as a boy from Crafton, PA, and left four years later a man. Thanks to the tutelage and guidance of so many - Lou Holtz, Bo Rein, & Chuck Amato, to name a few. This is a very SPECIAL recognition. Go Pack!"

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said Cowher still serves as an example for current and future members of the program.

"Throughout his career, Bill Cowher has epitomized what Wolfpack football is all about," Doeren said. "He is a true mentor, leader, and icon in the coaching profession, and we are so proud to be able to honor him in Carter-Finley Stadium alongside other NC State legends."

After his career at NC State, Cowher played five seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Once his playing career ended following the 1984 season, Cowher embarked on what would become a wildly successful coaching career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Cowher to be their head coach in 1992, and he remained in that role for 15 years. In that time, Cowher coached the Steelers to an overall record of 149-90-1. Cowher led Pittsburgh to two AFC titles and a Super Bowl XL victory in 2005. As a result of his coaching career, Cowher was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

In 2007, Cowher resigned from his position as the head coach, and he has worked as an analyst for 'The NFL Today' on CBS.