Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Current Records: Stanford 0-0, Hawaii 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will be playing at home against the Stanford Cardinal at 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Here's some stats to keep in mind while watching: Hawaii were 108th best in the nation in touchdowns last year, finishing the 2022 season with 29. Stanford tied their effort: they were also ranked 108th and finished the season with 29.

Looking back to last season, Hawaii struggled throughout, finishing with a less-than-stellar 3-10 record. Similarly, Stanford finished with a dismal 3-9 record.

Hawaii will need to dig deep on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: they haven't played at home yet this season.

Hawaii is expected to lose their second contest, which is bad news given the team's subpar 2-10 record as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $803.25. Stanford will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 2-0 as such last season.

Odds

Stanford is a 3.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.