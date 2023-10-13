The San Diego State Aztecs (2-4) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4) on Saturday night. San Diego State won its first two games this season, but it has dropped its four games since then. Its most recent setback came two weeks ago at Air Force, as the Aztecs had the week off last week. Hawaii has dropped two of its last three games, coming up well short in a 44-20 loss at UNLV its last time out.

Kickoff is set for 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu on CBS Sports Network. San Diego State is favored by 6 points in the latest Hawaii vs. San Diego State odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any San Diego State vs. Hawaii picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Hawaii vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -6

Hawaii vs. San Diego State over/under: 53.5 points

Hawaii vs. San Diego State money line: Hawaii: +188, San Diego State: -231

Hawaii vs. San Diego State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Hawaii can cover

Hawaii is always a tricky place for opponents to travel to, and the Rainbow Warriors have won two of their first three home games this season. They picked up a 20-17 win over New Mexico State in their last home game, as kicker Matthew Shipley connected on a 24-yard field goal as time expired to cap off a double-digit comeback. Junior quarterback Brayden Schager has thrown for 1,661 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he has only thrown one interception in his last two games.

Schager had one of his strongest outings at home against Stanford early in the year, racking up 355 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Sophomore running back Jordan Johnson has rushed 31 times for 192 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread in four of their last five games in October, while San Diego State is riding a four-game losing streak.

Why San Diego State can cover

San Diego State is on a four-game skid, but it is taking a large step down in competition on Saturday night. The Aztecs have faced UCLA, Oregon State, Boise State and Air Force during their losing streak, covering the spread in two of those losses. They had the week off last week, making this trip to Hawaii much more manageable than it would have been.

The Aztecs have a trio of players who have gone over 225 rushing yards this season, including quarterback Jalen Mayden. He has a team-high 285 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with 1,066 passing yards and eight total touchdowns. San Diego State has won nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams, and Hawaii has not covered the spread since its season opener.

