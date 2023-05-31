The Holiday Bowl has filed a lawsuit against UCLA and the Pac-12 seeking money owed for the canceled 2021 edition of the game, according to The Action Network. Non-profit organization San Diego Bowl Game Association is seeking more than $3 million in damages after the Bruins withdrew from the bowl hours before kickoff nearly two years ago.

In court filings from San Diego County, the Holiday Bowl alleges that UCLA's decision to pull out of the 2021 Holiday Bowl due to Covid-19 concerns cost the organization millions in reimburse dtickets and sponsorships. After the league failed to reimburse the bowl game for the losses, the Holiday Bowl withheld the $3.2 million payout due to Oregon for participating in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. UCLA was not compensated for the 2021 game.

The Pac-12-Holiday Bowl partnership dates back more than 25 years. The report states that the Pac-12 notified the Holiday Bowl that it would sue for the 2022 payout if it was not completed; however, the Holiday Bowl beat the league to the courtroom.

The Bruins were a last-minute scratch from the Holiday Bowl after a wave of positive COVID-19 cases -- particularly along the defensive line -- hours before their game against NC State. The Holiday Bowl alleges the Bruins told them that only three players tested positive. With the cancellation coming so close to game time, the Holiday Bowl was unable to organize a replacement.

The Holiday Bowl was the only 2023-24 bowl game that did not announce a date and time on Wednesday. The game typically features a Pac-12-ACC matchup at Petco Park in San Diego, California. No. 15 Oregon beat North Carolina 28-27 in the most recent matchup.

The Holiday Bowl was one of five bowl games canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. The Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl also had teams pull out but were both able to nab late replacements.