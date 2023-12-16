The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl (No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama) and Sugar Bowl (No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas) appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels and scores. All times are Eastern.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 8 National Championship

Houston, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:30 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Washington vs. (3) Texas Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) (1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 1 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 1 p.m. (ESPN) (8) Oregon vs. (23) Liberty Dec. 30 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 4 p.m. (ESPN) (5) Florida State vs. (6) Georgia Dec. 30 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. Noon (ESPN) (10) Penn State vs. (11) Ole Miss Dec. 29 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 8 p.m. (ESPN) (7) Ohio State vs. (9) Missouri

Other bowl games