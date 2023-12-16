The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl (No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama) and Sugar Bowl (No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas) appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season.
As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels and scores. All times are Eastern.
2022-23 college football bowl schedule
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 8
National Championship
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Washington vs. (3) Texas
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama
New Year's Six bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 1
Fiesta
1 p.m. (ESPN)
(8) Oregon vs. (23) Liberty
Dec. 30
Orange
4 p.m. (ESPN)
(5) Florida State vs. (6) Georgia
Dec. 30
Peach
Noon (ESPN)
(10) Penn State vs. (11) Ole Miss
Dec. 29
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
(7) Ohio State vs. (9) Missouri
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Iowa vs. Tennessee
|Jan. 1
|ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN2)
|Wisconsin vs. LSU
|Dec. 30
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4:30 p.m.
|Toledo vs. Wyoming
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|2 p.m. (ABC)
|Maryland vs. Auburn
|Dec. 29
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Iowa State vs. Memphis
|Dec. 29
|Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Notre Dame vs. Oregon State
|Dec. 29
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Clemson vs. Kentucky
|Dec. 28
|Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma vs. Arizona
|Dec. 28
|Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|NC State vs. Kansas State
|Dec. 28
|Pinstripe
New York, NY
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Miami vs. Rutgers
|Dec. 28
|Fenway
Boston, Mass.
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|SMU vs. Boston College
|Dec. 27
|Texas
Houston, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
|Dec. 27
|Holiday
San Diego, Calif.
|8 p.m. (FOX)
|Louisville vs. USC
|Dec. 27
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|North Carolina vs. West Virginia
|Dec. 27
|Military
Annapolis, Mary.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Kansas vs. UNLV
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
University Park, Texas
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas State vs. Rice
|Dec. 26
|Quick Lane
Detroit, Mich.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
|Dec. 23
|Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
|10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 23
|Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Northwestern vs. Utah
|Dec. 23
|68 Ventures
Mobile, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
|Dec. 23
|Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Utah State vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 23
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|James Madison vs. Air Force
|Dec. 23
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Arkansas State vs. NIU
|Dec. 23
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon (ABC)
|Troy vs. Duke
|Dec. 22
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia Tech vs. UCF
|Dec. 21
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|USF vs. Syracuse
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|UTSA vs. Marshall
|Dec. 18
|Famous Toastery
Charlotte, NC
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
|Dec. 16
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Texas Tech vs. Cal
|Dec. 16
|LA
Inglewood, Calif.
|7:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Boise State vs. UCLA
|Dec. 16
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM
|5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
|Dec. 16
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|3:30 p.m. (ABC)
|App State vs. Miami (OH)
|Dec. 16
|New Orleans
New Orleans, La.
|2:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
|Dec. 16
|Celebration
Atlanta, Ga.
|Noon (ABC)
|Howard vs. Florida A&M
|Dec. 16
|Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, SC
|11 a.m. (ESPN)
|Georgia Southern vs. Ohio