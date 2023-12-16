Capital One Orange Bowl - Virginia v Florida
Getty Images

The full college football bowl game schedule following the 2023 season features 43 contests spanning three weeks in December and January. Action begins on Dec. 16 with seven exciting contests and runs through Jan. 8, when a College Football Playoff national champion will be crowned at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

The CFP semifinals return to New Year's Day, with the Rose Bowl (No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama) and Sugar Bowl (No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas) appropriately playing semifinal hosts for the fourth time since the CFP's implementation in 2014. The 2023-24 bowl season will also be the last featuring a four-team field for the CFP; an expanded, 12-team playoff arrives following the 2024 season. 

As part of bowl season, CBS will continue its run broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl between Notre Dame and Oregon State. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2023-24 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels and scores. All times are Eastern. 

2022-23 college football bowl schedule

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 8

National Championship
Houston, Texas

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans, La.

8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

(2) Washington vs. (3) Texas

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

(1) Michigan vs. (4) Alabama

New Year's Six bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 1

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz. 

1 p.m. (ESPN)

(8) Oregon vs. (23) Liberty

Dec. 30

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

(5) Florida State vs. (6) Georgia

Dec. 30

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

Noon (ESPN)

(10) Penn State vs. (11) Ole Miss

Dec. 29

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

8 p.m. (ESPN)

(7) Ohio State vs. (9) Missouri

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 1 Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m. (ABC)Iowa vs. Tennessee
Jan. 1ReliaQuest
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ESPN2)Wisconsin vs. LSU
Dec. 30Arizona 
Tucson, Ariz.		4:30 p.m.Toledo vs. Wyoming
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn. 		2 p.m. (ABC)Maryland vs. Auburn
Dec. 29Liberty 
Memphis, Tenn.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Iowa State vs. Memphis
Dec. 29Tony the Tiger
El Paso, Texas		2 p.m. (CBS)Notre Dame vs. Oregon State
Dec. 29Gator 
Jacksonville, Fla.		Noon (ESPN)Clemson vs. Kentucky
Dec. 28Alamo 
San Antonio, Texas
9:15 p.m. (ESPN)                   
Oklahoma vs. Arizona
Dec. 28Pop-Tarts
Orlando, Fla.		5:45 p.m. (ESPN)NC State vs. Kansas State
Dec. 28 Pinstripe 
New York, NY
2:15 p.m. (ESPN)Miami vs. Rutgers
Dec. 28 Fenway 
Boston, Mass.		11 a.m. (ESPN)SMU vs. Boston College
Dec. 27 Texas
Houston, Texas		9 p.m. (ESPN)Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Dec. 27Holiday 
San Diego, Calif.
8 p.m. (FOX)Louisville vs. USC
Dec. 27 Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		5:30 p.m. (ESPN)North Carolina vs. West Virginia 
Dec. 27Military
Annapolis, Mary.		2 p.m. (ESPN)Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate 
Phoenix, Ariz.		9 p.m. (ESPN)Kansas vs. UNLV
Dec. 26First Responder
University Park, Texas
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)Texas State vs. Rice 
Dec. 26 Quick Lane 
Detroit, Mich. 
2 p.m. (ESPN)Bowling Green vs. Minnesota 
Dec. 23Hawai'i
Honolulu, Hawaii
10:30 p.m. (ESPN)Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State
Dec. 23 Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nev. 
7:30 p.m. (ABC)Northwestern vs. Utah
Dec. 2368 Ventures 
Mobile, Ala.		7 p.m. (ESPN)South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
Dec. 23Famous Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN)Utah State vs. Georgia State
Dec. 23 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m. (ABC)James Madison vs. Air Force
Dec. 23 Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.		Noon (ESPN)Arkansas State vs. NIU
Dec. 23Birmingham 
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon (ABC)Troy vs. Duke
Dec. 22Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla		6:30 p.m. (ESPN)Georgia Tech vs. UCF
Dec. 21Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla. 		8 p.m. (ESPN)USF vs. Syracuse
Dec. 19Frisco  
Frisco, Texas
9 p.m. (ESPN)UTSA vs. Marshall
Dec. 18 Famous Toastery 
Charlotte, NC		2:30 p.m. (ESPN)Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion 
Dec. 16Independence
Shreveport, La.		9:15 p.m. (ESPN) Texas Tech vs. Cal
Dec. 16LA
Inglewood, Calif.		7:30 p.m. (ABC) Boise State vs. UCLA
Dec. 16New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
Dec. 16Cure

Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m. (ABC)App State vs. Miami (OH)
Dec. 16New Orleans

New Orleans, La.

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana 
Dec. 16Celebration

Atlanta, Ga. 

Noon (ABC)Howard vs. Florida A&M 
Dec. 16Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC

11 a.m. (ESPN) Georgia Southern vs. Ohio 