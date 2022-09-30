The Houston Cougars' quest to win the American Athletic Conference title begins when they host the Tulane Green Wave in the teams' conference opener on Friday at TDECU Stadium in Houston. The preseason favorite to win the AAC, the Cougars (2-2) lost to Cincinnati in last season's conference championship game. They have not won the AAC title since 2015. Meanwhile the Green Wave (3-1), who are coming off their first loss of the season, have won only one conference title since 1949 (the Conference USA title in '98). They were picked to finish seventh in the 11-team AAC.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Tulane odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

Now, here are the college football odds and trends for Tulane vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Tulane spread: Cougars -2.5

Houston vs. Tulane Over/Under: 54.5 points

Houston vs. Tulane money line: Cougars -145, Green Wave +122

HOU: Cougars lead the nation in net punting (46.3 yards per game)

TUL: Green Wave lead the FBS in passing defense (102.5 yards per game)

Why Houston can cover

Houston has dominated the series between the teams. The Cougars have won 15 of the last 18 meetings, including the last two by a combined score of 89-53. Over their last 10 games against Tulane, they are averaging 39.4 points per game, outscoring the Green Wave 394-218. Houston is 8-1 in its last nine games at home against Tulane, including a 3-1 mark at TDECU Stadium.

In addition, running back Ta'Zhawn Henry is a versatile threat out of the backfield. A 5-foot-7, 180-pound senior, Henry rushed for 112 yards last week against Rice, surpassing the 100-yard mark for the third time in his career. Two weeks ago against Kansas, he became the first Houston running back to have 100 yards receiving in a game since October 2012.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has been stingy on defense this season. The Green Wave lead the country in passing defense (102.5 yards per game) and rank fourth in total defense (228.8). Earlier this season they limited Alcorn State to 109 total yards, including just 49 through the air, in a 52-0 victory.

In addition, Tulane already has pulled off a big road upset this season. On Sept. 17, the Green Wave knocked off Kansas State, 17-10, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats, who are now ranked No. 25 in the country, were held to 1-of-5 on fourth down attempts in that game.

