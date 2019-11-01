Houston vs. UCF odds, spread: 2019 Week 10 college football picks, predictions from proven computer

Get ready for an American Athletic battle Saturday as the UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars will face off at noon ET at Spectrum Stadium. UCF is 6-2 overall and 4-0 at home, while Houston is 3-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. Both teams are 4-4 against the spread. The Knights, winners of three of their last four, are favored by 21.5 points in the latest UCF vs. Houston odds, while the over-under is set at 71. Before entering any Houston vs. Central Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

UCF recorded its second straight victory last week, smashing Temple 63-21. The Knights racked up 385 rushing yards, with running back Otis Anderson gaining 205 yards on 17 carries and scoring a touchdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed just 10-of-21 passes, but finished with 218 yards and three touchdowns. UCF's defense held Temple to 45 rushing yards, and DB Aaron Robinson picked off Temple's Anthony Russo twice.

Houston, meanwhile, played No. 16 SMU down to the wire before falling 34-31. Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson caught five passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including a thrilling 96-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Clayton Tune finished 18-of-33 for 407 yards and two TDs with an interception -- as the Cougars racked up 510 yards of total offense in the loss.

The Knights rank eighth in the NCAA with 327.5 passing yards per game. The Cougars, meanwhile, are eighth-worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game -- giving up 287.8 on average.

Houston is 2-4 against the spread in its last six games against UCF, and the total has gone over in 10 of its last 15 games. UCF is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, and the total has gone over in four of UCF's last five games.

