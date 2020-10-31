Who's Playing

No. 19 Boise State @ Air Force

Current Records: Boise State 1-0; Air Force 1-1

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a contest against the Boise State Broncos since Nov. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Falcons and Boise State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 6 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a big victory, while Air Force will be looking to right the ship.

The point spread favored Air Force last week, but luck did not. They came up short against the San Jose State Spartans, falling 17-6. No one had a standout game offensively for Air Force, but they got one touchdown from QB Haaziq Daniels.

Meanwhile, Boise State ran circles around the Utah State Aggies last week, and the extra yardage (450 yards vs. 203 yards) paid off. The Broncos were the clear victors by a 42-13 margin over Utah State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boise State had established a 28-7 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR Khalil Shakir led the charge as he caught seven passes for two TDs and 123 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Shakir's 52-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

The Falcons came up short against Boise State when the two teams previously met in September of last year, falling 30-19. Maybe Air Force will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

Odds

The Broncos are a big 14-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won three out of their last five games against Air Force.