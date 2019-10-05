How to watch Buffalo vs. Ohio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buffalo vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 2-3-0; Ohio 1-3-0
What to Know
Ohio has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Ohio and Buffalo will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last game, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Ohio received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 45-25 to Louisiana. One thing holding Ohio back was the mediocre play of QB Nathan Rourke, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.
Meanwhile, Buffalo was the 51-42 winner over Miami (Ohio) when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Buffalo came up short against Miami (Ohio), falling 34-20. The Bulls were down by 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bobcats are 15th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 464 on average. The Bulls have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Buffalo and Ohio both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 14, 2018 - Ohio 52 vs. Buffalo 17
- Nov 24, 2017 - Buffalo 31 vs. Ohio 24
- Nov 03, 2016 - Ohio 34 vs. Buffalo 10
- Oct 24, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Ohio 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 6: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game