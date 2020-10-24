Who's Playing

Florida State @ Louisville

Current Records: Florida State 1-3; Louisville 1-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals will face off at noon ET Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. FSU should still be feeling good after a win, while U of L will be looking to right the ship.

The Seminoles came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Carolina Tar Heels last week, sneaking past 31-28. QB Jordan Travis had a stellar game for FSU as he passed for one TD and 191 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 107 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Travis has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Travis' sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, U of L was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 12-7. The losing side was boosted by QB Macale Cunningham, who passed for one TD and 118 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 49 yards on the ground.

In one silver lining for U of L, the U of L defensive unit accumulated four sacks. Leading the way was LB Monty Montgomery and his two sacks. Montgomery now has four sacks through five games.

The Seminoles are expected to lose this next one by 5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 1-3 ATS, to cover the spread.

FSU's win brought them up to 1-3 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-3. FSU is 0-1 after wins this year, and U of L is 0-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky

Cardinal Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a 5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Florida State have won three out of their last five games against Louisville.