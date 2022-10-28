Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Marshall

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-1; Marshall 4-3

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Marshall Thundering Herd will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Marshall should still be feeling good after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to regain their footing.

Pride goes before the fall, and it seems Coastal Carolina saw their 11.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against the Old Dominion Monarchs with a big head. Coastal Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 49-21 punch to the gut against Old Dominion two weeks ago. Coastal Carolina was down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Coastal Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Grayson McCall, who passed for three TDs and 358 yards on 34 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was McCall's 75-yard TD bomb to WR Jared Brown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd were able to grind out a solid victory over the James Madison Dukes last week, winning 26-12. It was another big night for Marshall's RB Khalan Laborn, who rushed for two TDs and 151 yards on 30 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Laborn's 61-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

Marshall's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. LB Charlie Gray picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina is now 6-1 while Marshall sits at 4-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chanticleers rank sixth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. But the Thundering Herd enter the contest having picked the ball off 12 times, good for second in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia

Joan C. Edwards Stadium -- Huntington, West Virginia TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.