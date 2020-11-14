Who's Playing

No. 23 Northwestern @ Purdue

Current Records: Northwestern 3-0; Purdue 2-0

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Northwestern is coming into the contest with an unblemished 3-0 record.

The Wildcats bagged a 21-13 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week. Northwestern's RB Drake Anderson filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. Anderson's performance made up for a slower game against the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Purdue beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 31-24 two weeks ago. Purdue's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR David Bell led the charge as he caught nine passes for one TD and 122 yards.

Purdue's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DE Derrick Barnes and CB Cam Allen.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Wildcats going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Northwestern is now a perfect 3-0 while the Boilermakers sit at 2-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. As for Purdue, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at five.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wildcats, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northwestern have won four out of their last five games against Purdue.