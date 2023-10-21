Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs

Current Records: Nevada 0-6, San Diego State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 a.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 a.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack will head out on the road to face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 1:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. Nevada is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Nevada traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a hard 45-27 fall against UNLV on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Nevada has lost by exactly 18 points.

Brendon Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and also threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Dalevon Campbell, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Diego State had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Hawaii by a score of 41-34 on Sunday. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for San Diego State's ten-point performance the matchup before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Diego State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mekhi Shaw, who picked up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown. Shaw was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 69 yards. Deshawn McCuin got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

San Diego State's victory bumped their season record to 3-4 while Nevada's loss dropped theirs to 0-6.

Nevada is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Nevada's opponent in mind: they have a solid 4-1 record against the spread vs San Diego State over their last five matchups.

Nevada lost to San Diego State on the road by a decisive 23-7 margin when the teams last played back in October of 2022. Can Nevada avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Nevada.