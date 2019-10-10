How to watch San Diego State vs. Wyoming: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

San Diego State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: San Diego State 4-1-0; Wyoming 4-1-0

What to Know

Wyoming has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Wyoming and San Diego State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Cowboys, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Everything came up roses for the Cowboys against UNLV last week as the squad secured a 53-17 victory. QB Sean Chambers had a stellar game for Wyoming as he rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Chambers' 56-yard TD bomb to TE Josh Harshman in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, San Diego State lost to Colorado State when the teams last met three seasons ago, but they didn't allow Colorado State the same satisfaction this time around. San Diego State took their game against Colorado State on Saturday 24-10.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 328.80 on average. On the other hand, the Aztecs rank first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 45.40 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a 4-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Wyoming.