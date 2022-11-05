Who's Playing

South Florida @ Temple

Current Records: South Florida 1-7; Temple 2-6

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.13 points per game. South Florida and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bulls received a tough blow last week as they fell 42-27 to the Houston Cougars. RB Brian Battie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Temple fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Navy Midshipmen last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-20. QB E.J. Warner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.

South Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

South Florida didn't have too much trouble with Temple at home when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they won 34-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.49

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.