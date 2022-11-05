Who's Playing
South Florida @ Temple
Current Records: South Florida 1-7; Temple 2-6
What to Know
This Saturday, the South Florida Bulls are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.13 points per game. South Florida and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Bulls received a tough blow last week as they fell 42-27 to the Houston Cougars. RB Brian Battie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 12 carries.
Meanwhile, Temple fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Navy Midshipmen last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 27-20. QB E.J. Warner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions.
South Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
South Florida didn't have too much trouble with Temple at home when the two teams previously met in October of last year as they won 34-14. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulls since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.49
Odds
The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Temple have won four out of their last seven games against South Florida.
- Oct 23, 2021 - South Florida 34 vs. Temple 14
- Oct 17, 2020 - Temple 39 vs. South Florida 37
- Nov 07, 2019 - Temple 17 vs. South Florida 7
- Nov 17, 2018 - Temple 27 vs. South Florida 17
- Sep 21, 2017 - South Florida 43 vs. Temple 7
- Oct 21, 2016 - Temple 46 vs. South Florida 30
- Nov 14, 2015 - South Florida 44 vs. Temple 23