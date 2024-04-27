The New York Jets took a flier on one of the more interesting prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers with the No. 176 overall pick, the final selection of the fifth round.

Stiggers had a huge first season in the Canadian Football League, and NFL teams took notice. The most outstanding rookie in the CFL last season visited with the Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans throughout the pre-draft process

The former Fan Controlled Football league player ended up signing with the Toronto Argonauts last season, recording five interceptions in 16 games. Stiggers didn't play college football, but made his mark in the CFL with 53 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles.

Stiggers participated at the East-West Shrine Bowl and is now an NFL draft pick. The 22-year-old led the FCF with five interceptions and made 30 tackles, while being named a finalist for the league's defensive player of the year award.

Chris Trapasso's draft grade: C+

"Traits and flash-based CB who still needs to learn the nuances of reading routes and understanding concepts but at times his athletic skill and size get him to the football. Twitch and speed jump out on film. Not a sound tackler right now."