How to watch Vanderbilt vs. ETSU: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. ETSU football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. ETSU (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-8; ETSU 3-8
What to Know
The Vanderbilt Commodores need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.3 points per contest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the ETSU Buccaneers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Commodores have to be aching after a bruising 38-14 defeat to the Kentucky Wildcats last week. QB Riley Neal wasn't much of a difference maker for the Commodores; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.89 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, ETSU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Mercer Bears, but they still walked away with a 38-33 win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (31) and coasted on those for the victory.
The Commodores are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
ETSU's win lifted them to 3-8 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 2-8. We'll see if the Buccaneers can repeat their recent success or if the Commodores bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Commodores are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
