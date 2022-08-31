Who's Playing
VMI @ No. 17 Wake Forest
Last Season Records: Wake Forest 11-3; VMI 6-5
What to Know
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play against a Division II opponent, the VMI Keydets, in an early-season tune-up on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons ended up 11-3 last season and capped things off with a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the Taxslayer Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Field -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.