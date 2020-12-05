Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-4; Western Michigan 4-0

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Eastside and Westside will square off Saturday when they and the Western Michigan Broncos meet at Waldo Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. WMU should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but last week WMU sidestepped the Northern Illinois Huskies for a 30-27 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but NIU made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. WMU got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was WR D'Wayne Eskridge out in front catching seven passes for 134 yards.

WMU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Huskies' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 15 yards. Leading the way was DT Ralph Holley and his two sacks. Holley now has three sacks through four games.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Central Michigan Chippewas last Friday, falling 31-23. EMU was up 20-6 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of QB Preston Hutchinson, who accumulated 365 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 57 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for EMU. K Chad Ryland delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup looks promising for the Broncos, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Eastern Michigan's defeat took them down to 0-4 while Western Michigan's win pulled them up to 4-0. Giving up five turnovers, EMU had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if WMU can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.