Indiana quarterback Michael Penix out for the season with a shoulder injury
Penix completed 68.4% of his passes and tossed 10 touchdowns in 2019
Indiana sits at 7-2 and has already posted its first winning season since 2007, but will be without its starting quarterback for the stretch run. The school announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a right sternoclavicular joint injury. The native of Tampa, Florida underwent surgery to repair the injury on Monday.
"We feel really bad for Mike," coach Tom Allen said. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers."
Penix went 10-of-15 for 162 yards in the 34-3 win over Northwestern on Saturday, but left the game late in the second quarter with the injury. He also sat out the 38-31 win over Nebraska on Oct. 26 and games against Ohio State and UConn in September with undisclosed injuries.
Penix has been one of the surprise stars of the Big Ten this year. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder completed 68.8% of his passes (110-of-160) for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Junior Peyton Ramsey will take over the starting quarterback spot for the Hoosiers. Ramsey has started three games and played in seven, going 113-of-157 for 1,302 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.
Indiana is off this week and will travel to Penn State on Nov. 16.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
New Mexico DL Nahje Flowers dies at 21
Flowers made 11 starts at defensive end in 2018 and appeared in six games this season
-
CFP Rankings prediction: OSU or LSU?
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how 2019's first CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday night
-
Gophers' Fleck signs new 7-year deal
Fleck has Minnesota off to an undefeated start to the 2019 season
-
TCU Week 1 QB starter leaves program
Two quarterbacks have now departed the program in the past week
-
Stoops 'not a candidate,' FSU interested
Stoops denied rumors that he has interviewed for the Seminoles job, but FSU says it is interested
-
Toledo vs. Kent State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Toledo vs. Kent State matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game