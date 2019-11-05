Indiana quarterback Michael Penix out for the season with a shoulder injury

Indiana sits at 7-2 and has already posted its first winning season since 2007, but will be without its starting quarterback for the stretch run. The school announced Tuesday that redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will miss the remainder of the season with a right sternoclavicular joint injury. The native of Tampa, Florida underwent surgery to repair the injury on Monday.

"We feel really bad for Mike," coach Tom Allen said. "He's worked extremely hard and had a great season. He'll recover from this and get bigger and stronger this offseason. Mike has a very bright future with the Hoosiers."

Penix went 10-of-15 for 162 yards in the 34-3 win over Northwestern on Saturday, but left the game late in the second quarter with the injury. He also sat out the 38-31 win over Nebraska on Oct. 26 and games against Ohio State and UConn in September with undisclosed injuries.

Penix has been one of the surprise stars of the Big Ten this year. The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder completed 68.8% of his passes (110-of-160) for 1,394 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Junior Peyton Ramsey will take over the starting quarterback spot for the Hoosiers. Ramsey has started three games and played in seven, going 113-of-157 for 1,302 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.

Indiana is off this week and will travel to Penn State on Nov. 16.