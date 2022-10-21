The Indiana Hoosiers will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon. Indiana opened the year with three straight wins, but it has fallen apart since then. Rutgers is not playing well either, losing its last three games coming into this contest.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Scarlet Knights are 3-point favorites in the latest Rutgers vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is set at 48. Before entering any Indiana vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen HUGE returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rutgers vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers:

Indiana vs. Rutgers spread: Rutgers -3

Indiana vs. Rutgers over/under: 48 points

Indiana vs. Rutgers picks: See picks here

Why Indiana can cover

This is an excellent opportunity for Indiana to bounce back from its losing skid, as all four games have come in tricky situations. The Hoosiers opened the year with consecutive wins against Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky, and they covered the 11-point spread in a 38-33 loss to Maryland last week. They have dominated Rutgers in recent years, winning five of the last six meetings.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks third in the Big Ten in passing yards (1,899) and has thrown 12 touchdowns. Senior running back Shaun Shivers has rushed for 402 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. Rutgers is 1-6 in its last seven home games, making the Scarlet Knights a team to avoid as a home favorite.

Why Rutgers can cover

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt suffered a lower-body injury in the third game of the year and has missed the past month of action, but he is available to play on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have rotated three players at quarterback this season, so they will be happy to have Wimsatt back. They are coming off their bye week, which has given them some additional time to prepare for this game.

Indiana has allowed at least 30 points in five straight games, which should give Rutgers a chance to turn things around offensively. The Scarlet Knights have lost five of the last six meetings between these teams, but they picked up a 38-3 win on the road last year. Indiana has covered the spread four times in its last 17 games, so the Hoosiers are one of the worst teams in the country to back.

How to make Indiana vs. Rutgers picks

The model has simulated Rutgers vs. Indiana 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Rutgers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Rutgers vs. Indiana spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.