The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are 3-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while K-State is 4-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. We'll witness a strength-on-strength battle between Kansas State's high-powered rushing attack (267.2 ypg) and Iowa State's run defense, which has allowed only 83.0 yards on the ground per game and 2.9 yards per carry. Iowa State has won the last two seasons in a row and leads the all-time series 52-49-4 but Kansas State has covered the spread in five of its last six games while Iowa State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12.

Iowa State vs. Kansas State spread: Iowa State +2

Iowa State vs. Kansas State over/under: 45 points

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 14-11 to the Kansas Jayhawks. QB Hunter Dekkers struggled in the loss as he turned the ball over twice (one interception and one fumble). However, the Iowa State defense was able to hold a high-powered Kansas offense to just 213 yards on the day.

The Jayhawks had been averaging 474 yards of total offense and 48.5 points per game in their four prior contests. O'Rien Vance had six tackles, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the win. Vance leads the team in tackles (28), tackles for loss (4.5) and forced fumbles (3) this season and he'll need to be a disruptive force against a run-heavy Kansas State attack.

What you need to know about Kansas State

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-28 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Quarterback Adrian Martinez had a big day for K-State as he passed for one touchdown and 116 yards on 19 attempts in addition to rushing for three scores and 171 yards. Martinez put himself on the highlight reel with a 69-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

The Nebraska transfer has combined with running back Deuce Vaughn to give Kansas State one of the liveliest run games in the nation. Vaughn has rushed for 638 yards and three touchdowns while Martinez has run for 469 yards and nine scores. The Wildcats have now rushed for 618 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two weeks.

