Iowa offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is expected to re-enter the NCAA transfer portal after transferring back home to presumably play for the Hawkeyes in January, according to 247Sports. Not only is Proctor leaving the Hawkeyes before playing a snap, but he's expected to return to Alabama after transferring from the Crimson Tide on the heels of a standout freshman season following Nick Saban's retirement.

Proctor was a longtime Iowa commit as a high school recruit as the top player in the state out of Des Moines, Iowa, but he ultimately flipped to Saban and Alabama at the last minute on National Signing Day. He started all 14 games for the Crimson Tide at left tackle during their run to the College Football Playoff. After Saban announced his retirement, Proctor was one of several starters to put their name in the portal, ultimately ending up at Iowa.

"No bridges were burned," Proctor said at the time. "That's why it was so easy for me to pick them when I did enter the transfer portal, because we still have those relationships."

Ironically, the Hawkeyes self-reported a Level III rules violation after Proctor revealed that an Iowa staffer texted him encouragement during the season when Proctor was struggling. A Level III violation is considered minor, especially since the text message had no intent to recruit him to Iowa.

Proctor was the No. 5 overall player and No. 1 tackle in the Top247 rankings of the Class of 2023. He was the second-best member of Alabama's prized 2023 recruiting class and one of three top-10 prospects in the group.

His potential return to Alabama would be a major addition as the Crimson Tide try to rebuild their unit under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Conversely, the loss is a significant one for Iowa, which just posted the worst offense in college football one year ago. After the season, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz -- the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz -- was relieved of his duties. The Hawkeyes hired former Western Michigan coach Tim Lester to lead the unit, and this will be his first stint as an offensive coordinator since 2015.