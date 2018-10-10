Kansas dismisses offensive coordinator Doug Meacham amid three-game losing streak

Kansas announced Wednesday evening that it has fired offensive coordinator Doug Meacham. The school announced the decision in a release, and coach David Beaty cited the lack of progress throughout the first half of the season as reasoning for the change.

"I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas," Beaty said. "None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put out players in the best position to be successful."

Beaty also clarified in the release that, with Meacham having been relieved of his duties, the play-calling responsibilities will become a team effort the rest of the way. Ultimately, though, Beaty will have the final say. What's more, Beaty will also take over the role of coaching the quarterbacks on the roster.

Meacham was in his second season at Kansas as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Prior to his hiring in Lawrence, he spent three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator at TCU. After scoring only 18.7 points per game last season, the Kansas offense is averaging 27.7 points per game in 2018. While it's a significant improvement, it's a bit misleading. In three conference games, the Jayhawks are scoring an average of 19 points per game, and a 55-point performance against Rutgers earlier in the year inflates the overall average.

Kansas is on a bye this week. Its next game is at Texas Tech on Oct. 20.