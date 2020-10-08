Kansas coach Les Miles has tested positive for COVID-19, the program announced on Thursday. Miles, 66, said in a statement that he is beginning the isolation process at his home and plans to continue coaching remotely. The 0-3 Jayhawks are off this week before playing at West Virginia on Oct. 17.

"Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.," Miles said. "Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!"

It's not the first time that Kansas football has been disrupted because of the coronavirus. The program suspended voluntary workouts and issued a 14-day self-quarantine requirement for all football players and staff members in July after 12 players tested positive for the virus. State health officials also identified the Kansas football team as an active COVID-19 cluster last month.

Miles led the Jayhawks to a 3-9 record last season in his first year with the program. The team has struggled out of the gate in 2020 with losses to Coastal Carolina, Baylor and Oklahoma State.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said that no other coaches have tested positive. Long added that Miles is anticipated to return for the West Virginia game, as long as he does not develop symptoms or have a fever.

"Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time," Long said. "We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon."