Kansas football announced plans for a significant renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding area on Tuesday. The wide-ranging facility upgrades will cost more than $300 million and are expected to be completed by the 2025 college football season.

The unveiling of the plans comes less than one year after coach Lance Leipold signed a contract extension through 2029 with provisions in the deal specifically targeting facilities. If "meaningful and substantial" progress was not made toward renovations of the Anderson Family Football Complex and Memorial Stadium by Dec. 13, 2023, Leipold had the right to terminate his contract without a buyout owed to the university.

Facility spending is a given in the sport, but this level of investment in football is off the charts for Kansas athletics. Until 2014, Memorial Stadium had a track around the football field. Moderate renovations took place in 2017. However, the upcoming renovation signals a different level of investment, including mixed-use development in the new Gateway District, major sports medicine facilities and a student services center. Development of the football facility began with new locker rooms and a weight room revealed earlier this month.

"The cumulative impact of a world-class football operations complex and one of the finest game day venues in the country catapults Kansas football, and our entire athletics program, into this critical next chapter," Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a statement. "We have a proud history, but this unprecedented investment makes a powerful statement about an even brighter future and provides far-reaching impact for our university community, fans and football program."

The university has already raised $165 million for the project, which will not include any general state or university funds. The university may also issue bonds to cover unpaid parts of the stadium, which would be recouped by stadium revenue down the line.

Kansas football will continue to play at David Booth Memorial Stadium during the renovation, which will last through the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2024, the stadium capacity will be temporarily reduced. The build will be managed by Turner Construction Company and will begin construction in December 2023.

Big-time investment

Kansas boasts one of the great basketball venues in college athletics, but the football program has been somewhat of an afterthought. The Jayhawks have not won a conference championship since 1968 and have spent the better part of their existence in the Big 12 as a bottom-feeder. From 2010-21, Kansas posted an unthinkable 23-118 record.

Leipold's success in 2023, however, has helped the university see what's possible. Kansas went 6-7 and earned a bowl trip for the first time since 2008 in Leipold's second season. The Jayhawks played national finalist TCU within one score and were a 2-point conversion away from tying Arkansas in their bowl game. More importantly, Kansas posted its first sellouts in four years.

Kansas basketball is a powerful brand, but football has proven to be the primary driver in conference realignment. The Jayhawks athletic department appears to be prioritizing the health of its football program as it enters a new Big 12 era in 2023.