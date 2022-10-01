Teams coming off big upset wins clash in the Week 5 college football schedule when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) travel to take on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1). The Wildcats stunned Oklahoma as 13.5-point favorites in Week 4. The Red Raiders took down Texas as 7-point underdogs. Both teams will try to avoid a letdown and pick up another important Big 12 victory.

Kickoff in Manhattan, Kan., is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Wildcats as 7.5-point home favorites in the latest Kansas State vs. Texas Tech odds. The over/under for total points is set at 56.5.

Here are several college football odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State:

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech spread: Kansas State -7.5

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech over/under: 56.5 points

Why Kansas State can cover

The Wildcats were largely written off after falling to Tulane on Sept. 17, but their road win over Oklahoma has flipped the narrative. KSU has a lot of talent in the backfield with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leading the charge. His passing numbers have been mediocre, but he's doing a lot of damage on the ground. He's rushed for 298 yards and six touchdowns.

That's keeping defenders honest so they can't key in on running back Deuce Vaughn. He's one of the most explosive backs in the country and he's already piled up 468 yards and a couple scores on the ground. He's also the team's second-leading receiver with 12 catches.

Why Texas Tech can cover

This is a potential trap game for Kansas State following the program's biggest win in recent years, especially since the Wildcats are facing a team that they have beat six straight times. They lost their most recent home game to Tulane two weeks ago, despite being 13.5-point favorites in that game. Martinez was held to 150 passing yards or less in his first three games of the season, which will not be enough to keep pace with Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders have already knocked off a pair of Top 25 teams this season, including last week's 37-34 win against then-No. 22 Texas in overtime. Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 331 yards and two touchdowns in that victory, while running back SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 70 yards and a score. Texas Tech has covered the spread in four of its last six games.

