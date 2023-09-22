The Kansas Jayhawks and BYU Cougars will meet as members of the Big 12 for the first time on Saturday afternoon. BYU is in its first season with the conference after having officially joined earlier this year. The Cougars are coming off a 38-31 win at Arkansas after beating Sam Houston and Southern Utah in its previous two games. Meanwhile, Kansas also improved to 3-0 with a 31-24 win at Nevada last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are favored by 9 points in the latest Kansas vs. BYU odds, while the over/under is set at 55.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Kansas vs. BYU spread: Kansas -9

Kansas vs. BYU over/under: 55.5 points

Kansas vs. BYU money line: Kansas: -349, BYU: +273

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has gotten off to an excellent start this season, picking up a trio of wins over Missouri State, Illinois and Nevada. The Jayhawks avoided an upset loss against Nevada last week when running back Devin Neal rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 21 of 27 passes for 298 yards after throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns against Illinois.

Neal is the team's leading rusher with 303 yards and five touchdowns on 40 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. BYU is in a tricky scheduling spot, having to play on the road for the second straight week after an emotional win at Arkansas. The Cougars have only covered the spread four times in their last 14 games, and Kansas is 6-2 in its last eight home games.

Why BYU can cover

BYU opened the season with comfortable wins over Sam Houston and Southern Utah before establishing itself as a legitimate threat in the Big 12 with its non-conference road win at Arkansas last week. The Cougars were 8-point underdogs in that upset win, rallying from a pair of double-digit deficits to stun the Razorbacks. Freshman running back LJ Martin led the charge with 23 carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis is off to an excellent start, racking up 660 passing yards and six touchdowns while throwing just one interception. He has a trio of targets who have gone over 110 receiving yards, including junior tight end Isaac Rex (184 yards). Kansas has only covered the spread once in its last seven games, while BYU is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games against Big 12 teams. See which team to pick here.

