The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) square off in a standalone Week 2 matchup on Friday night. These teams are looking to keep things up and secure back-to-back wins. On Sept. 2, the Fighting Illini notched a 30-28 win over Toledo. On the opposite side, Kansas blew out Missouri State 48-17. The Jayhawks logged a 4-2 record at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022.

Illinois vs. Kansas spread: Jayhawks -3

Illinois vs. Kansas over/under: 58 points

Illinois vs. Kansas money line: Jayhawks -153, Fighting Illini +128

KU: Kansas is 5-0 in its last five games played in September

ILL: Illinois are 8-1 ATS in its last nine games on the road

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas comes off a dominant offensive performance in Week 1. The Jayhawks got it done on both sides of the ball, securing 521 total yards in the win over Missouri State. Senior quarterback Jason Bean has an impressive understanding of the offense and gets the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Bean also has the athleticism to move the pocket.

On Sept. 1, the Texas native went 22 of 28 for 276 yards and two passing touchdowns. The ground attack was successful, compiling 245 rushing yards in the win over Missouri State. Junior running back Devin Neal is the lead back. Neal has superb vision along with reliable hands as a pass-catcher. In Week 1, he finished with 94 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Illinois can cover

Sophomore quarterback Luke Altmyer took over the reins under center for Illinois this season. Altmyer is a good athlete with the ability to make plays with both his arm and legs. The Mississippi native and Ole Miss transfer completed 69% of his throws for 211 yards and two passing touchdowns in the season-opening win over Toledo. He also led the team in rushing with 69 yards.

Junior receiver Pat Bryant looks to keep the momentum going into this matchup. Bryant has the height (6-foot-3) to win contested catches and be a viable target in the red zone. On Sept. 2, the Florida native led the team in catches (6), receiving yards (64) and touchdowns (2). Junior receiver Isaiah Williams is a dynamic weapon in the slot. Williams runs crisp routes and can make defenders miss. In Week 1, he had five receptions for 51 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Illinois vs. Kansas picks

