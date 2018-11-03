Kansas vs. Iowa St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State football game
Who's Playing
Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (away)
Current records: Kansas 3-5-1; Iowa St. 5-3-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa St. They will challenge Kansas on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 16-point advantage in the spread.
Iowa St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Texas Tech last Saturday, winning 40-31. David Montgomery and Brock Purdy were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former rushed for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries and the latter passed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Kansas, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by TCU 27-26.
Iowa St. took the match and then some with a 45-0 win over Kansas the last time the two teams met. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.78
Prediction
The Cyclones are a big 16 point favorite against the Jayhawks.
This season, Kansas are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa St., they are 5-2-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 14.5 point favorite.
Series History
Iowa St. have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Iowa State Cyclones 45 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 0
- 2016 - Kansas Jayhawks 24 vs. Iowa State Cyclones 31
- 2015 - Iowa State Cyclones 38 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 13
