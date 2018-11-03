Kansas vs. Iowa St. live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks (home) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (away)

Current records: Kansas 3-5-1; Iowa St. 5-3-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa St. They will challenge Kansas on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Iowa St. don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 16-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Texas Tech last Saturday, winning 40-31. David Montgomery and Brock Purdy were among the main playmakers for Iowa St. as the former rushed for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns on 33 carries and the latter passed for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Kansas, but their most recent matchup may have softened the blow. They won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by TCU 27-26.

Iowa St. took the match and then some with a 45-0 win over Kansas the last time the two teams met. The rematch might be a little tougher for Iowa St. since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas

Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas TV: Fox Sports Net

Prediction

The Cyclones are a big 16 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

This season, Kansas are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa St., they are 5-2-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cyclones, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 14.5 point favorite.

Series History

Iowa St. have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.