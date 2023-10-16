The Liberty Flames will look to stay unbeaten when they battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in a key Conference USA college football matchup on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders (2-5, 1-2 C-USA), who are coming off a 31-23 win over Louisiana Tech, snapped a three-game losing streak last week. The Flames (6-0, 4-0 C-USA), who are off to the second-best start in school history after being 8-0 in 2020, defeated Jacksonville State 31-13 last Tuesday. Liberty is trying to become the first team to ever win its first five conference games as Conference USA members.

Kickoff from Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The all-time series is tied 1-1. The Flames are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Middle Tennessee vs. Liberty odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 55. Before making any Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. MTSU and identified its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for MTSU vs. Liberty:

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee spread: Liberty -13.5

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee over-under: 55 points

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee: Middle Tennessee State +450, Liberty -651

MTSU: The Blue Raiders have hit the team total under in three of their last four games

LIB: The Flames have hit the team total under in five of their last seven games

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine

Liberty vs. Middle Tennessee live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Liberty can cover

Junior running back Quinton Cooley helps power the offense. He leads Conference USA with 592 rushing yards this season, and only three of his 98 rushing attempts have gone for negative yards. He has rushed for 100 or more yards in three consecutive games, including a career-high 163 yards in his last game against Jacksonville State. Cooley transferred to Liberty after playing in 25 games over three seasons at Wake Forest.

Sophomore quarterback Kaidon Salter has been a scoring machine and has accounted for 20 touchdowns - 14 passing and six rushing - the fourth-most in FBS. He leads Conference-USA in rushing touchdowns and is tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback this year. In six games, Salter has completed 76 of 132 passes (57.6%) for 1,353 yards. He has been picked off just twice, and has a rating of 175.6. See which team to pick here.

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

Sophomore quarterback Nicholas Vattiato leads the Blue Raiders, completing 177 of 258 passes (68.6%) for 1,824 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions. His completion percentage leads Conference USA. He went 23 for 29 for 248 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Louisiana Tech. A week earlier, he threw for 408 yards and a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions in a 45-30 loss to Jacksonville State.

Sophomore running back Jaiden Credle heads up the ground attack, carrying 59 times for 316 yards and two touchdowns, including a long run of 71 yards. In the Blue Raiders' 35-14 win over Murray State on Sept. 16, he carried 11 times for 132 yards (12.0 average) and one touchdown. Credle has 14 receptions for 103 yards (7.4 average) and one touchdown. He transferred to Middle Tennessee State after playing seven games his freshman season at Northern Illinois in 2022. See which team to pick here.

How to make MTSU vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 53 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. MTSU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.