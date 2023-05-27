Every league is a copycat league these days, and that includes social media marketing. When three-star wide receiver recruit Ernest Campbell tweeted out a graphic touting Auburn's proximity to Buc-ee's, he had no idea what he was starting.
As part of their recruiting pitch to Campbell, Auburn wanted the young wideout to know that he would not be far from Buc-ee's, a popular gas and convenience store chain throughout SEC country. Campbell grew up in Texas, where there are numerous Buc-ee's locations, but Auburn is the only SEC town that the beaver calls home.
Campbell tweeted out the recruiting graphic that the Tigers sent him, and a number of other teams followed suit.
BucBuc in the “A”🐿️ luv it❤️ pic.twitter.com/FMremJSjc3— Ernest Campbell (@Ernesttheflash) May 24, 2023
One of the first to jump on the trend was Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who noted that Oxford is the only SEC school with a nearby Chevron that sells chicken on a stick.
#ComeToTheSip https://t.co/Vku75MCYTJ pic.twitter.com/In0co5Retw— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) May 26, 2023
After that, it was a free-for-all. USF head coach Alex Golesh boasted about the on-campus Publix, Memphis bragged about the Bass Pro Shops pyramid, and South Carolina wanted recruits to know that they could get postgame meals at Waffle House and Bojangle's. Even the MLB's Seattle Mariners got in on the act.
USF Bulls
🤘#ComeToTheBay https://t.co/K2pl1LA8M3 pic.twitter.com/DUuuB9DO57— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) May 26, 2023
Memphis Tigers
Ⓜ️#GoTigersGo https://t.co/hzFFVzPo4B pic.twitter.com/D2AuDlPGXc— Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) May 26, 2023
South Carolina Gamecocks
And Buc-ee’s is just down the road.#WelcomeHome pic.twitter.com/2xRAUXWGAl— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) May 26, 2023
Seattle Mariners
🦗 #SeaUsRise https://t.co/yp5KyTyD4u pic.twitter.com/FVjj5SaHda— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 27, 2023
There have been many copycats, and there will likely be more. However, Auburn deserves credit for being first to the punch.