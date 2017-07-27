LOOK: Twitter lets Ole Miss know 'put a price on family' tweet was ill-advised

It's a social media age, and schools use various platforms to constantly reach their fans in a variety of ways.

Ole Miss missed the mark Thursday morning.

The official Twitter account for the football program sent this image meant to unify the fan base and rally Rebels around new coach Matt Luke, who was named as Hugh Freeze's interim replacement after Freeze resigned earlier this month due to a pattern of misconduct stemming from a call on his university-issued phone to an escort service.

The tweet was deleted about an hour after it was posted, but that was enough time to grab a screenshot.

Really? Now's the right time to talk about "price?" One week after a coach resigned due to a call to an escort service in the midst of an investigation into -- among other things -- improper payments and benefits given to potential prospects?

This is the worst time for Ole Miss to talk about the price of anything. Granted, this is a quote from Luke's introductory press conference Monday. But there were countless others that could be used for social media that would not be instantly mocked.

Here are just a few examples.

"I've been an Ole Miss Rebel all my life."

"I can truly tell y'all today that this is my dream job."

"It's a job I've been preparing my whole life for."

"I feel more strongly now than ever that I'm the right man to run this program."

Twitter users, as one would expect, had some fun with the quote Ole Miss chose.

Maybe "price" wasn't the best option here. — Swaggy Dan (@sbcmortgageman) July 27, 2017

The Tunsil family may disagree — CSI-Mayberry (@CSIMayberry) July 27, 2017

Y'all been pricing recruits for years. — Christopher (@Iceman4423) July 27, 2017

There's a price on the parents electricity bill though — Bookie Fucker (@BendOverTheBook) July 27, 2017

How do you know? Did you call for rates? What about short term friends? Like an hour at a time. — CJ Watkins (@rowdytiger815) July 27, 2017

Luke definitely needs support. He was thrust into a very difficult situation at an extremely awkward time for a program that is in turmoil. What's more, he's a former Ole Miss player who has family ties to the program and has been on Rebel staffs for Freeze and former coach David Cutcliffe.

I'm sure he'd appreciate the marketing folks at Ole Miss choosing better words and avoiding unintentional (or intentional) comedy on social media though.