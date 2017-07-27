LOOK: Twitter lets Ole Miss know 'put a price on family' tweet was ill-advised
Maybe this wasn't the use of social media considering the circumstances
It's a social media age, and schools use various platforms to constantly reach their fans in a variety of ways.
Ole Miss missed the mark Thursday morning.
The official Twitter account for the football program sent this image meant to unify the fan base and rally Rebels around new coach Matt Luke, who was named as Hugh Freeze's interim replacement after Freeze resigned earlier this month due to a pattern of misconduct stemming from a call on his university-issued phone to an escort service.
The tweet was deleted about an hour after it was posted, but that was enough time to grab a screenshot.
Really? Now's the right time to talk about "price?" One week after a coach resigned due to a call to an escort service in the midst of an investigation into -- among other things -- improper payments and benefits given to potential prospects?
This is the worst time for Ole Miss to talk about the price of anything. Granted, this is a quote from Luke's introductory press conference Monday. But there were countless others that could be used for social media that would not be instantly mocked.
"I've been an Ole Miss Rebel all my life."
"I can truly tell y'all today that this is my dream job."
"It's a job I've been preparing my whole life for."
"I feel more strongly now than ever that I'm the right man to run this program."
Twitter users, as one would expect, had some fun with the quote Ole Miss chose.
Luke definitely needs support. He was thrust into a very difficult situation at an extremely awkward time for a program that is in turmoil. What's more, he's a former Ole Miss player who has family ties to the program and has been on Rebel staffs for Freeze and former coach David Cutcliffe.
I'm sure he'd appreciate the marketing folks at Ole Miss choosing better words and avoiding unintentional (or intentional) comedy on social media though.
-
Pac-12 Dark Horses
These three Pac-12 teams could surprise in 2017
-
Pressure mounts for USC QB Sam Darnold
The NFL is already calling for the Trojans' QB, and the Heisman committee is watching, too
-
Nick Saban has some scheduling ideas
Saban has thoughts on conference schedules, changing bowl requirements and expanding the p...
-
Picking B1G East win totals
Chip and Barton pick win totals for Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and more
-
AAC dark horses
These three teams could surprise quite a few people in 2017
-
SDSU may be homeless in two years
With the Chargers moving to Los Angeles, the Aztecs now need to find a new home -- fast
Add a Comment