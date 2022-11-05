Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 4-4; Louisiana Tech 2-6

What to Know

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA clash at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Joe Aillet Stadium. Middle Tenn. will be strutting in after a victory while Louisiana Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was all tied up 10-10 at the half for the Blue Raiders and the UTEP Miners last week, but Middle Tenn. stepped up in the second half for a 24-13 win. Middle Tenn. relied on the efforts of WR Jaylin Lane, who caught seven passes for one TD and 147 yards, and QB Chase Cunningham, who passed for three TDs and 265 yards on 27 attempts. Cunningham's 75-yard touchdown toss to Lane in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Miners' offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 44 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the FIU Panthers last Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 42-34. Louisiana Tech's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Marquis Crosby, who rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 21 carries.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Blue Raiders going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Middle Tenn., who are 3-4 against the spread.

Louisiana Tech's defeat took them down to 2-6 while Middle Tenn.'s victory pulled them up to 4-4. Allowing an average of 39.63 points per game, the Bulldogs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Middle Tenn. both have one win in their last two games.