The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs look to stay unbeaten in Conference USA play when they take on the UTEP Miners at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Friday night. The Bulldogs (2-3) opened conference play on Aug. 26 with a 22-17 win over Florida International, before playing four consecutive non-conference foes. The Miners (1-4) also opened C-USA play in the season opener with a 17-14 loss at Jacksonville State. UTEP is coming off a 45-28 loss to UNLV, while Louisiana Tech dropped a 28-14 decision to Nebraska last Saturday. Louisiana Tech leads the all-time series 15-3-1, including a 7-2-1 edge in games played in El Paso.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Miners are 1-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP spread: UTEP -1

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP over/under: 53 points

Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP money line: Louisiana Tech -105, UTEP -115

LAT: The Bulldogs have hit the over team total in five of their last six games

UTEP: The Miners have hit the under game total in four of their last five home games

Why UTEP can cover

Senior quarterback Gavin Hardison commands the offense. In five games, he has completed 73 of 129 passes (56.6%) for 947 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times, but has a rating of 120.2. He has passed for over 200 yards in three games. His lowest output produced the greatest results. In the 28-14 win over Incarnate Word, Hardison completed 10 of 13 passes (76.9%) for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Torrance Burgess Jr. leads the team in rushing yards with 298 on 56 carries (5.3 average) with two touchdowns. His longest run of the season was 40 yards in the win over Incarnate Word. In last week's loss to UNLV, he nearly rushed for 100 yards for the first time in his career when he carried 19 times for 99 yards (5.2 average) and one score. He has also been a solid pass catcher and is eighth on the team with eight receptions for 117 yards (14.6 average), including a long of 51 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Redshirt senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier was off to a solid start to the season but suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and missed last week's Nebraska game. In four games, he has completed 70 of 106 passes (66%) for 756 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice. If he cannot go this week, backup Jack Turner would get the nod. He filled in admirably last week and for the season has completed 39 of 59 passes (66.1%) for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior wide receiver Smoke Harris leads all Bulldogs receivers with 34 catches for 361 yards (10.6 average) and three touchdowns. He was solid in the loss to Nebraska with 10 catches for 73 yards. He also had 11 receptions for 155 yards (14.1 average) and one TD in the season-opening win over Florida International. The sixth-year veteran has been a steady performer for the Bulldogs and has 259 career receptions for 2,473 yards (9.5 average) and 22 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

