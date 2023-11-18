The Louisville Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes will play for the newly created Schnellenberger Trophy for the first time when the teams square off in an ACC showdown on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium outside of Miami. Named after Howard Schnellenberger, the coach who brought both the Miami and Louisville programs to national prominence, the trophy features western boots, now bronzed, worn by the former coach, who died in 2021. Current Cardinals coach Jeff Brohm played for Schnellenberger while at Louisville. The Cardinals (9-1 overall, 6-1 in ACC) enter Saturday's game with a chance to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a win over the Hurricanes (6-4, 2-4).

Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. The game is a pick 'em in the latest SportsLine consensus Louisville vs. Miami odds. The over/under for total points scored is 46.5.



Here are several college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Louisville:

Louisville vs. Miami spread: Pick'em

Louisville vs. Miami over/under: 46.5 points

Louisville vs. Miami money line: Cardinals -110, Hurricanes -110

LOU: The Cardinals are No. 3 in the country in red zone defense (.667)

MIA: The Hurricanes rank sixth in the nation in rushing defense (86.0 yards allowed per game)

Why Louisville can cover

Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo enters the game on a bit of a roll. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound transfer from Wisconsin has rushed for 240 yards and four scores in the last two games on just 17 carries (14.1 yards per carry). In the team's last game, against Virginia, he scored the game-winning touchdown on a career-long 73-yard run.

In addition, Louisville faces a Miami team that has been losing the turnover battle all season. With 20 turnovers committed and just 15 forced, the Hurricanes rank 11th in the conference and 104th in the country in turnover margin per game (-0.50). Just eight teams in the country have committed more turnovers than Miami.

Why Miami can cover

The Hurricanes defense has excelled this season at stopping the run. Led by defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, a candidate for the Broyles Award, Miami is allowing just 86.0 rushing yards per game, which leads the ACC and ranks sixth in the nation. Last week the Hurricanes held No. 4 Florida State to just 57 rushing yards.

In addition, Miami has dominated the head-to-head series against Louisville. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 11-3-1 and have won the last two head-to-head matchups. Miami also has a 6-0-1 record in Miami against the Cardinals.

