The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals went 8-5 last season, with a 38-21 win over Western Kentucky in the regular season and a 38-28 victory against Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl. The Hilltoppers went 9-4 in 2019, including a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl.

The Cardinals are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Western Kentucky odds from William Hill, down from 13.5 points at the open. The over-under is set at 58, points, up two points from the open.

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky spread: Louisville -11.5

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 58 points

Louisville vs. Western Kentucky money line: Louisville -430, Western Kentucky +350

Why Louisville can cover

While he isn't Lamar Jackson, fourth-year junior quarterback Micale Cunningham is also a dual threat. After learning the position under Jackson in 2017, Cunningham has rushed for 979 yards and 11 touchdowns and passed for 2,538 yards while completing 62 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in the past two seasons.

Cunningham has two strong weapons beside him on offense, as both wide receiver Tutu Atwell and running back Javian Hawkins were preseason All-ACC selections.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers have Doak Walker Award candidate Gaej Walker back, and he will run behind four starters returning on the offensive line. Western Kentucky's quarterback will be graduate transfer Tyrrell Pigrome, a dual-threat force who transferred from Maryland after seven starts in his four seasons with the Terrapins. Pigrome completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,777 yards with nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions at Maryland. He also rushed 630 yards and eight touchdowns.

Western Kentucky's defense features defensive end DeAngelo Malone, the 2019 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year. Malone helped the Hilltoppers limit opponents to 337.8 yards per game last season, ranking No. 30 nationally.

