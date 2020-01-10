LSU vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 National Championship Game picks, predictions by proven model on 8-2 roll

The No. 1 LSU Tigers hope to complete their first perfect season in 61 years when they battle the third-ranked Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13. Kickoff from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8 p.m. ET. LSU (14-0) has not gone undefeated since 1958, when it posted an 11-0 record en route to the first national title in school history.

Clemson (14-0) is in the midst of a 29-game winning streak, last losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal following the 2017 season. The Bayou Bengals are six-point favorites, up one from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest LSU vs. Clemson odds. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Clemson vs. LSU picks.

LSU vs. Clemson spread: LSU -6

LSU vs. Clemson over-under: 69.5 points

LSU vs. Clemson money line: LSU -231, Clemson +188

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown 55 touchdown passes and six interceptions

CLEM: RB Travis Etienne has a rushing TD in eight straight games

Why LSU can cover

The model knows LSU does not wilt against top-notch opponents, as it posted six victories over top-10 teams this season. The school has recorded 11 of its 39 wins under Ed Orgeron's guidance against such opponents and defeated top-25 clubs 17 times during the coach's tenure. LSU also has a knack for winning comfortably under Orgeron, with 30 of its victories coming by double-digits.

LSU has gone 25 consecutive quarters without trailing and has not been behind in the fourth this season. The squad last faced a deficit on Oct. 26, when it then-No. 9 Auburn took a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter before LSU scored a pair of rushing touchdowns en route to a 23-20 victory. LSU should feel right at home in the Superdome, where it owns a 14-5 record and has won 10 of its last 11 visits.

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson staged the fifth-largest comeback in school history as it overcame a 16-0 deficit against the Buckeyes to improve to 22-0 versus undefeated teams since the start of the 2015 season. Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran 67 yards for a score to raise his record to 25-0 as the team's starting quarterback. The 6-6 signal-caller has 66 career TD passes, breaking Jameis Winston's ACC record for most by a player through his sophomore campaign.

Lawrence has gone 202 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception, breaking his own single-season school record and Tajh Boyd's multi-season program mark (187). He has registered two 300-yard passing performances this campaign and needs one more to tie Charlie Whitehurst (eight) for the third-most in Clemson history. Lawrence is hoping to lead the school to its sixth straight victory over an SEC opponent and 11th in its last 12 such meetings since 2016.

How to make LSU vs. Clemson picks

