LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that starting quarterback Myles Brennan is doubtful for Saturday's game against Florida after getting "pretty bruised up" on his throwing shoulder. Brennan suffered the injury on a first-half play during the Tigers' 45-41 loss at Missouri last week, but was able to play through it. If Brennan can't play against the Gators, LSU would likely turn to TJ Finley or Max Johnson.

"He's doubtful. I think that maybe he'll come around, but he didn't practice yesterday, not going to practice today," Orgeron said. "I haven't talked to Jack yet, but I know he's not going to practice today. Think he's going to practice towards the end of the week."

Both players are true freshmen who have not seen game action, but Orgeron said they are splitting reps in practice this week. The status of the LSU-Florida remains in question as the Gators deal with a COVID-19 outbreak that has led the program to pause football activities. One SEC game originally scheduled for this week between Vanderbilt and Missouri has already been moved to Dec. 12 as the Commodores deal with an outbreak, and it's possible the game between the Gators and Tigers could be next.

But if the game is played, the Tigers will likely be relying on a true freshman quarterback making his first career appearance to keep the defending national champions from falling to 1-3. Johnson was considered the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, while Finley was considered the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the same class.

While Brennan has come under scrutiny at times for his play through the first three games of the season, the redshirt junior has posted prolific numbers in his bid to replace Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Brennan is second in the SEC with 1,112 yards passing and second with 11 touchdowns, though his 60.3% completion rate ranks near the bottom of the league.