The 14th-ranked LSU Tigers and unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs open SEC play on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. The Tigers (1-1), who were crushed 45-24 by Florida State in the season opener, rebounded last Saturday with a 72-10 thrashing of Grambling State. The Bulldogs (2-0), meanwhile, opened with a 48-7 win over Southeast Louisiana on Sept. 2, before surviving with a 31-24 overtime win over Arizona a week ago. Zach Arnett has started his Mississippi State career 3-0 as head coach and, with a win over LSU, would become the first coach in program history to start their MSU career with a 4-0 record.

Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium is set for noon ET. LSU leads the all-time series 77-36-3, including a 17-7-1 edge in games played at Starkville. The Tigers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Mississippi State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54.5. Before making any Mississippi State vs. LSU picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Mississippi State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Mississippi State spread: LSU -9.5

LSU vs. Mississippi State over-under: 54.5 points

LSU vs. Mississippi State money line: LSU -371, Mississippi State +288

LSU: The Tigers have hit the Over on the team total in nine of their last 13 games

MSU: The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight games at home

LSU vs. Mississippi State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why LSU can cover

Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels is off to a fast start to the season. Through the first two games, he has completed 40 of 61 passes (65.6%) for 615 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off once, but has a rating of 179.4. He is also the team's second-leading rusher, carrying a team-high 20 times for 93 yards (4.7 average), including a long run of 40 yards.

Daniels' favorite target has been junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas, who is in his third year with the program, has a team-high 13 receptions for 220 yards (16.9 average) and three touchdowns. Last Saturday against Grambling State, he caught six passes for 78 yards (13.0 average) and two TDs. He has 72 career receptions for 940 yards (13.1 average) and 10 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Senior quarterback Will Rogers has been a big part of the Bulldogs' success. He has completed 33 of 46 passes (71.7%) for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Despite being sacked three times, he has held up well and not thrown any interceptions while compiling a rating of 178.6. He is in his fourth season at Mississippi State, where he has completed 70.7% of his passes for 11,078 yards and 87 touchdowns, while being intercepted just 24 times.

Also leading the Bulldogs' offense is senior running back Jo'Quavious Marks. The fourth-year player, who has spent his entire collegiate career at Mississippi State, carried 24 times for 123 yards (5.1 average) and one TD in the win over Arizona. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Marks has rushed for 1,560 yards and 21 scores. A year ago, he carried 113 times for 582 yards (5.2 average) and nine touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mississippi State vs. LSU picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 52 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Mississippi State, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.