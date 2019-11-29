LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, line, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

The No. 2 LSU Tigers look to regain the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale on Saturday. It's all part of Rivalry Week 2019. The Aggies (7-4), who are tied for third in the SEC West with Auburn at 4-3, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Tigers (11-0), who are 7-0 and have already clinched the SEC West title, are 6-0 at home. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is set for 7 p.m. ET, and LSU has won the past three meetings in the series at home. The Tigers are 17-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over-under is 64. Before making any Texas A&M vs. LSU picks of your own, scope out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. Texas A&M. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Texas A&M vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Texas A&M spread: LSU -17

LSU vs. Texas A&M over-under: 64 points

LSU vs. Texas A&M money line: Texas A&M +614, LSU -963

TAMU: Averaging 159 yards rushing per game

LSU: Averaging 48.5 points per game

The model knows LSU, which is coming off a 56-20 win over Arkansas, has won 12 straight games dating back to last season and 15 of its last 16 games at Tiger Stadium. LSU is off to its first 11-0 start since the 2011 season and third time overall. The Tigers are also 3-1 to win it all this season according to the latest college football national championship odds.

Senior quarterback Joe Burrow continues to lead the Tigers' offensive attack, completing 291-of-369 passes for 4,014 yards and 41 touchdowns. He has also rushed 79 times for 239 yards and three scores. Burrow had another outstanding performance in the win over Arkansas, throwing for 327 yards and three TDs.

But just because the Tigers are unbeaten does not guarantee they will cover the LSU vs. Texas A&M spread on Saturday.

That's because the Aggies have been playing well too, winning four of five and coming off a hard-fought 19-13 defeat at No. 4 Georgia. Texas A&M has clinched its 10th straight winning season and is 16-8 under second-year coach Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies are also 4-0 against the spread in their last four conference games.

Junior quarterback Kellen Mond is a central part of A&M's success, completing 235-of-370 passes for 2,710 yards and 19 touchdowns. He is also the Aggies' second-leading rusher with 102 carries for 391 yards and seven TDs.

So who wins Texas A&M vs. LSU? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas A&M vs. LSU spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.