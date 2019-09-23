LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. undergoes foot surgery, expects to 'be back soon'

For the next few weeks, at least, No. 4 LSU will be without its top scoring wideout. Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. announced on his Twitter account Sunday that he underwent successful surgery for a reported foot fracture he sustained during Saturday's 66-38 win over Vanderbilt. Marshall did not say specifically how long he would be out, only that he would "be back soon." Marshall also reportedly suffered a sprained ankle in the game.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated tweeted that Marshall would be out for "a few weeks." LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the win over Vanderbilt that the wideout's injury "doesn't look good, for now."

Missing a month would mean a possible return in Week 8, when LSU faces Mississippi State in an Oct. 19 road game. A more conservative expectation could have him back for the Oct. 26 game against No. 7 Auburn in Week 9. LSU will then get an open week before facing No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 9 in Week 11.

Marshall is tied for second in the nation with six receiving touchdowns through four games, but he's been part of a three-headed monster at receiver. The Tigers have three pass-catchers with at least 20 grabs: Marshall, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, with the latter two scoring five touchdowns in four games. Given the way the offense has performed with quarterback Joe Burrow, the blow of Marshall's absence, while important, can be mitigated. However, having him back at full health for the Auburn and Alabama games will be paramount for the Tigers.