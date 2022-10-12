The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-3) travel to Joan C. Edwards Stadium to play the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-2) in a Wednesday night affair. This is expected to be a very competitive conference bout. Louisiana rolls into Wednesday's contest on a three-game losing skid. Meanwhile, Marshall just snapped its two-game losing streak, beating Gardner-Webb 28-7 in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Thundering Herd at -10.5 in the latest Louisiana vs. Marshall odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Marshall vs. Louisiana picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisiana vs. Marshall and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Marshall vs. Louisiana:

Marshall vs. Louisiana spread: Marshall -10.5

Marshall vs. Louisiana over-under: 46.5 points

Marshall vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana +328, Marshall -430

UL: Louisiana won the first ever meeting between these teams 36-21 in 2021

MRSH: Marshall has yet to cover as a favorite this season

Why Marshall can cover

The Thundering Herd trots into this matchup with an outstanding ground attack. Marshall loves to impose its will against opposing defensive lines and win the battle at the line of scrimmage. They are second in the conference in rushing yards per game (224.4). Marshall's ground game is headlined by senior running back Khalan Laborn.

Laborn is explosive in short areas with tremendous vision and breakaway speed. The Virginia native has been difficult to bring down once he gets to the second level. He is fourth in the nation in rushing yards (731) and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (8). Laborn has rushed for 150-plus yards in three games thus far this season.

Why Louisiana can cover

Junior running back Chris Smith is the main workhorse in the backfield for the Ragin' Cajuns. Smith is incredibly shifty and evasive in the open field, making defenders miss on a regular basis. The Mississippi native is also a reliable receiving option for the offense. Smith is leading the team with 47 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He's also added 15 receptions for 107 yards.

Senior receiver Michael Jefferson is the go-to option through the air for Louisiana. Jefferson has thrived thanks to his precise route running and sure hands. The Alabama native is leading the team in receptions (20), receiving yards (280), touchdowns (2), and yards per reception (14). On Sept. 24, he snagged five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Louisiana-Monroe.

