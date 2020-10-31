It was an overtime thriller in College Park, Maryland, on Friday night as the Big Ten opened its second week of play. Maryland came out with a rousing victory, while Minnesota suffered an absolute heartbreaker to fall to 0-2 on the season.

Taulia Tagovailoa led the Terrapins to their first win of the season, totalling five touchdowns including the team's lone score in overtime. The younger brother of former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, Taulia and Maryland put themselves in front with that possession but received an assist towards victory by way of a missed extra point by Minnesota redshirt freshman kicker Brock Walker.

The Terps struck first in overtime with a 2-yard touchdown run from Tagovailoa that was set up by a pass interference call in the end zone against receiver Jeshaun Jones. Maryland followed that up with a customary extra point.

The Golden Gophers then responded with a 2-yard touchdown run from Seth Green that was set up by a pass interference call in the end zone against Chris Autman-Bell. Unfortunately for Minnesota, it did not follow Maryland's lead and missed the extra point that would have forced a second overtime.

After a rough start against Northwestern, Tagovailoa had his breakout game, throwing for 394 yards on 26-of-35 passing with five total touchdowns (three passing). He led the Terps offense to 17 straight points in the fourth quarter after they were down 38-21 through the first three periods -- the first team in college football to do that this season.

The quarterback wasn't the only standout on the evening for Maryland as its rushers and receivers showed out as well. Jones and Dontay Demus Jr. each racked up over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown, while running back Jake Funk rushed for an astounding 221 yards and found the end zone once. It's also worth noting that on the other side, Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim ran for an impeccable 207 yards and four touchdowns.