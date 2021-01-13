Michigan's all-time leading rusher, Mike Hart, is returning to the Wolverines as running backs coach after spending the past four season at Indiana, the school announced Wednesday. Hart, 34, was a three-time All-Big Ten first-team honoree during his four-year college career before playing three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and then beginning his transition into coaching.

"Michigan has always held a special place in my heart," Hart said. "It is a place that always believed in me and a place that I have always have believed in. I am excited to join Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff, and can't wait to get to work with a talented running back group."

Hart will coach running backs for the Wolverines as he did for the Hoosiers during the past four seasons. Jay Harbaugh had been coaching Michigan's running backs and special teams, but will now pivot his primary focus to special teams, according to The Michigan Insider of the 247Sports network.

"I am excited about the addition of Mike Hart to our offensive coaching staff," Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Mike is a great coach and Michigan Man who has shown the ability to develop and elevate the performance of the running backs that he has mentored. We look forward to welcoming Mike, Monique and their children to the Michigan Football family."

Hart worked at Eastern Michigan from 2011-13, then spent two seasons at Western Michichan and one at Syracuse before joining the Indiana staff when Tom Allen became head coach ahead of the 2017 season. The Hoosiers experienced one of their best seasons in program history this past season with Hart also taking on the role of associate head coach. Indiana's 6-2 campaign included its first victory over the Wolverines in 33 years.

Hart's playing days at Michigan spanned the 2004-07 seasons, which were the last of Lloyd Carr's tenure as coach. Hart ran for 5,040 yards and 41 touchdowns as he amassed a school-record 28 games with 100 or more yards rushing.